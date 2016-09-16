Ada County lottery ticket means $25,000 a year for ‘Lucky’ winner

That’s right: The second-tier prize in the Lucky for Life game is $25,000 a year for life.
According to the Idaho Lottery, a ticket bearing that prize was sold in Ada County. The ticket matches the first five numbers from Thursday’s Lucky for Life draw, but not the Lucky Ball.
Those numbers: 1, 4, 16, 28, 29. The Lucky Ball was 10.
The Lucky for Life game began in January 2015. This will be the third time an Idaho ticket carried the $25,000/year prize. The game’s top prize is $1,000 per day for life.
Thursday’s winner has 180 days to accept their prize, Idaho Lottery officials say.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments