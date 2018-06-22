A small airplane lands at the Boise Airport without its wheels down in time

A single-engine airplane landed Friday at the Boise Airport without its landing gear down in time, sliding down the runway on its belly, according to Boise Fire Department officials.
The pilot was the only person on board, and he or she was not injured. The landing happened around 2:50 p.m. and Boise Fire personnel responded, but there was no fire, according to spokeswoman Char Jackson.
The pilot's name was not released, and it's unclear why the plane's landing gear wasn't down.
At 4:30 p.m., Jackson reported that the plane was being towed off the runway, but flights at the airport were still operating normally.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash-landing.
