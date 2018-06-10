Check your numbers, Boiseans. A $2M Powerball ticket was sold in Ada County

If you've bought a Powerball ticket recently, you may want to take a close look at those numbers.
According to a press release from the Idaho Lottery, a winning ticket was sold in Ada County — and it's worth $2 million.
"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. "Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers, and also has the PowerPlay feature, which makes it a $2 million winner."
In addition, 5,200 other Powerball players won in Idaho during Saturday night's draw.
The winning numbers were 06, 10, 15, 25, 36 and the Powerball was 14.
The winner has 180 days to present the winning ticket and collect their prize.
