'Jimmy the Stiff,' Boise's infamous town drunk, gets a proper toast a century later

They called him "Jimmy the Stiff" when he was alive. 111 years later, he's "just plain Jimmy" Historian and storyteller Rick Just wrote a blog post about the life of alcoholic James Hogan, who died in 1907. Current citizens respond with compassion. Katherine Jones ×

