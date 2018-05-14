Search underway near Boise for pilot who never arrived at destination

A search and rescue mission is underway for a pilot who never made it to their destination on Sunday, according to an Idaho Transportation Department press release.
The pilot, who was not identified by ITD, reportedly left the Boise Airport on Sunday in a Cessna 182 en route to McCall Municipal Airport. The pilot was reported missing around noon on Sunday.
ITD said the flight path between Boise and McCall has been searched by radar and by cell phone with no evidence of the aircraft or pilot. The Civil Air Patrol is leading the search. The pilot did not file a flight plan, which ITD spokesman Reed Hollinshead said has complicated search efforts.
Jay Scherer, manager of the McCall Airport, said Monday that he was aware of search efforts but had no information about when the pilot had been expected to arrive in McCall.
According to Hollinshead, the plane's emergency locator transmitter has made intermittent transmissions.
Comments