‘We don’t believe you can legislate safety’: Nearly 200 gather for Second Amendment rally

An estimated 200 or so people gathered on the steps of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday afternoon for the Americans for America rally, an assembly of individuals wanting to show support for the Second Amendment.
The event was held nationwide; Idaho’s rally was organized by 3% of Idaho, a group whose goal is to “maintain our God-given natural rights to liberty and property, and that means most especially the right to keep and bear arms,” according to its Facebook page.
Event organizer Eric Parker said the goal was to present a different point of view of school safety in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, massacre, where 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by shooter Nikolas Cruz – the latest in a long line of mass gun killing in the United States.
Events such as March for Our Lives have preached the need for better gun regulations to keep schools safer. The Americans for America supporters believe the way to make schools safe is by using guns as safety. This includes arming teachers and dismantling gun-free zones.
“We believe these schools need to be safe, too. We just believe it needs to happen in a different way,” Parker said. “I don’t think we should the force the teacher if they’re uncomfortable ... but there are some that are comfortable, and we should give them the right to protect those students.”
Parker believes his group’s message has been misconstrued as being “gun crazy.”
“They’re going to try to say that we’re just gun grabbers and we’re scared that they’re going to take away our guns. .. Nobody’s taking our guns away. We know that’s not going to happen,” he said. “But the fact is we do want safety first and we do have a message that is completely contradictory to the one being pushed around the country right now. We don’t believe you can legislate safety.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
