Beloved humor, outdoors writer Patrick McManus dies at age 84

By Carolyn Lamberson

The Spokesman-Review

April 13, 2018 09:08 AM

Patrick McManus, the New York Times best-selling humorist and outdoor writer from the Spokane area, died on Wednesday. He was 84.

His family confirmed his death to KHQ on Thursday evening.

McManus, who was raised in Sandpoint, was a longtime humor columnist for magazines such as Outdoor Life and Field & Stream. He became an associate editor at Field & Stream, and editor-at-large for Outdoor Life, and he wrote for both publications for more than 40 years. His columns featured a cast of characters loosely based on the folks he knew from his youth in Sandpoint, guys like Rancid Crabtree and Crazy Eddie Muldoon, and a dog named Strange.

He published two dozen books, and sold more than 5 million copies, in his lengthy career. Several of those books were collections of his magazine columns, such as 1978’s “A Fine and Pleasant Misery” and its follow-up, “They Shoot Canoes, Don’t They?” His most recent release was 2014’s “Circle in the Snow,” the sixth entry in the Sheriff Bo Tully mystery series.

His stories took on a life of their own, literally, on the stage, thanks to a long-running relationship with Tim Behrens, who for more than two decades has toured the country in one-man-shows as McManus’ “indentured actor.” Behrens would bring McManus’ colorful characters to life in shows such as “McManus in Love,” “Poor Again … Dagnabbit!” and, of course, “A Fine and Pleasant Misery.”

McManus earned his degree from Washington State University, and taught at Eastern Washington University, from which he retired in 1983. As a professor emeritus, he was awarded the 2013 Distinguished Faculty Award. As the EWU Alumni Association wrote in announcing the award, “As a teacher, Pat was inspirational, demanding, and fun. He challenged all students to reach beyond what they imagined they could do and always strive for more.”

