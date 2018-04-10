Boise artist James Castle’s home opens to public soon with new, major exhibition

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 32 One person dies in Boise car fire Pause 19 First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire 78 First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks 157 Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction 81 Why this mom is inspired to update Idaho's sex education laws 117 Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean 68 Ben & Jerry's dishes out free cones for customers for 40th year 130 How Trump's travel ban has impacted refugees from Iraq 155 Southwind Farms Video 2015.mp4 120 This Idaho teen robotics team faced tough competition. Watch them pull off a sweet win. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

James Castle was an artist who lived in Garden City producing unusual pieces of artwork using materials like soot and spit to create his work. Pieces of Castle's artwork were found within the walls of his home and are now properly displayed for locals to see. The James Castle House will be open April 28th. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

James Castle was an artist who lived in Garden City producing unusual pieces of artwork using materials like soot and spit to create his work. Pieces of Castle's artwork were found within the walls of his home and are now properly displayed for locals to see. The James Castle House will be open April 28th. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com