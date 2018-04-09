Coroner identifies man found dead in vehicle in North Boise

A man who was found dead in North Boise on Saturday morning has been identified as Frank William Sutton, 48, of Boise, according to a Monday news release from Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens.
Officers responded to 7th and Ridenbaugh streets around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a mailbox, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Police arrived to find the vehicle still running with the doors locked and the driver unresponsive inside. After breaking one of the car’s windows, police said, they discovered he was deceased. A preliminary investigation shows the driver crashed into the mailbox at a low speed, police said.
An autopsy has been completed, and the cause of death is pending toxicology results, according to the coroner’s release. No foul play is suspected, but police are continuing their investigation.
