Adams County sheriff’s son dies in accident involving horse

The 11-year-old son of Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman died Friday from head injuries he suffered in a horseback-riding accident that occurred earlier in the week.
Ethan Zollman, who lived with his family in Council, died of blunt force trauma at St. Luke’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Boise, according to a release from the Ada County Coroner on Monday.
The boy’s cause of death was “traumatic blunt force closed head injuries.” He was pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m. March 30.
The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the GoFundMe account set up to support the Zollman family. Nearly $13,000 had been contributed by 159 people by Monday.
Never miss a local story.
Zollman was re-elected to his second term as sheriff in January 2017, after a contentious election following the Idaho Attorney General’s investigation into the 2015 death of 62-year-old rancher Jack Yantis at the hands of two Adams County deputies. Neither Brian Wood nor Cody Roland was charged in Yantis’ death.
The Yantis family filed a civil suit in 2017 against the sheriff, the county and the former deputies.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments