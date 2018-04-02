Vandals cause thousands in damage by spray painting businesses, vehicles in Boise

Vandals used pink and white spray paint to graffiti a string of vehicles, buildings and businesses over the weekend, according to the Boise Police Department.
Boise Police responded to a report of graffiti Sunday morning, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams. The spray paint damaged several vehicles, buildings and a utility box. Damage was found around Idaho Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard down Idaho Street and around 27th and Main Street.
Some of the graffiti included racist language and obscenities.
Boise officers have identified at least seven individual victims, and repair costs due to the incident are estimated to be thousands of dollars. Boise Police did recover some spray paint cans on scene, and any surveillance video will be part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that would help led to the arrest of a suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-2677, www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
