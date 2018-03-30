Two local police officers injured after suspect becomes violent on Greenbelt

Two Garden City police officers were injured Thursday night after a brief altercation with a man believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
David Erickson, 43, of Garden City, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two felony charges of battery against law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of resist and obstruction and a misdemeanor count of trespassing, according to a release.
At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived at a reported fight situation at an apartment complex on the 400 block of East 42nd Street. Erickson had reportedly refused to leave the complex but was gone by the time officers arrived, police said. Erickson was later found on the Boise River Greenbelt east of Veterans Memorial Parkway and showed signs of being hostile, including refusing to follow orders while also holding a knife.
Officers attempted to handcuff Erickson when he reportedly battered officers and attempted to reach for his knife in his pocket. He was eventually handcuffed and taken to a local hospital. The officers were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and released that night.
“We will not know the extent of their injuries or when they will be cleared to return back to work until they are evaluated by a medical specialist,” Police Chief Rick Allen said in a statement. “This is a scary incident that could have ended tragically. As with every use of force, our department will conduct a thorough review.”
