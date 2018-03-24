Live coverage: ‘Enough is enough’ at March For Our Lives rally

An estimated 1,000 protestors - perhaps more - showed up at the Idaho State Capitol to rally for a call to action for gun control.
Student and adults holding signs saying “Protect our Kids’ filled the lawn. Other signs said “Fear has no place in school” and “Arms are for hugging not killing.” The crowd stretched across the lawn toward the crosswalk at the intersection of Jefferson and Capitol Blvd.
At one point, a student sang Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” and the crowd joined in the singing.
The signs are aplenty #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/bjhJGnMbO5— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) March 24, 2018
Never miss a local story.
The signs are aplenty #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/bjhJGnMbO5— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) March 24, 2018
There are more than 840 rallies scheduled across the world today — from Miami Beach to Japan — under one common theme: curbing gun violence, especially in schools.
The March for Our Lives was inspired by a call to action spearheaded by a group of Parkland, Florida, teenagers after a gunman killed 14 of their classmates and three faculty members on Valentine’s Day, gun-control activists — a large chunk of whom are students — have scheduled rallies and marches in all 50 U.S. states and on six continents. The more recognizable student leaders from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last month’s mass shooting, will be in Washington, D.C., where nearly 1 million protesters are expected to march along Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:35 a.m., Washington, D.C.: Large crowd stretching back several blocks
The huge turnout for the March for Lives is so large that demonstrators will not be able to march, according to a CNN commentator. The crowd has engulfed much of Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:25 a.m., Across the U.S.: Thousands gather; The White House issues statement
The Associated Press estimates 20,000 people have gathered in Parkland for the March for Our Lives. Several thousand more are marching in cities across the U.S. are demonstrating.
In Phoenix, students Jordan Harb of Mountain View High School in Mesa and Samantha Lekberg of Willow Canyon High School in Surprise issued statements in advance of the rally that they and others plan Saturday at the state Capitol.
Harb says “it’s time to save our children and our country’s future,” while Lekberg says the event isn’t political driven but is a statement from the country’s youth “that the killing must end.”
In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner has told several thousand people demonstrating for stricter gun control that adults have a responsibility to stand up and protect all children.
Turner spoke Saturday morning at a rally at Tranquillity Park as part of the nationwide “March for Our Lives” following deadly gunfire last month at a school in Parkland, Florida.
Turner chanted with the crowd “Now is the time” to “Do the right thing.”
In New York, tens of thousands of demonstrators have turned out. Speaking at the Manhattan event were Sam Hendler and Meghan Bonner, two classmates who survived the massacre.
Hendler read the names of the victims and asked the crowd to honor them with a moment of silence. Meghan Bonner wept as she recalled the day of the shooting. She told demonstrators that she wasn’t surprised when she learned the identity of the shooter because it was obvious something was wrong with him and said there was more that could have been done to stop him.
As demonstrations began across the country, the White House released a statement late Saturday morning praising the young people who were marching.
“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in the statement. “Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President’s.”
— Associated Press
Comments