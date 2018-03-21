Troy Schueller
Principal of North Idaho school found dead from apparent suicide

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

March 21, 2018 04:59 PM

The principal at Coeur d’Alene High School died at a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being found at his home earlier in the day with what was likely a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Troy Schueller, 42, died at Kootenai Health at 2 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Public Schools said in an email sent home to parents. The email was posted by KHQ Local News on its Facebook page.

According to the email, school is canceled Thursday, though crisis counselors will be available during the day.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

