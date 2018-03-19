Local

Boise School District says it ‘aggressively’ confronts bullying after allegations posted on Facebook

By Christina Lords

clords@idahostatesman.com

March 19, 2018 05:11 PM

The Boise School District today released a statement to parents regarding a social media post about a bullying situation that reportedly took place at Grace Jordan Elementary.

The Facebook post stated a young girl attempted suicide due to bullying and was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Boise hospital.

The school district said it is barred from providing any details about the incident due to federal law.

“While the District cannot inform the public of actions taken to protect an individual student’s safety, it does not equate to a lack of action on our part,” the district’s statement reads.

The district said it “aggressively and proactively” confronts bullying through its Bullying, Hazing and Harassment Policy procedures.

The statement was posted on the school district’s Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Robb Thompson, Boise High School principal, says trust among students and staff helps schools address bullying and harassment. Bill Robertsbroberts@idahostatesman.com

Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords

