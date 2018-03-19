Boise School District says it ‘aggressively’ confronts bullying after allegations posted on Facebook

The Boise School District today released a statement to parents regarding a social media post about a bullying situation that reportedly took place at Grace Jordan Elementary.
The Facebook post stated a young girl attempted suicide due to bullying and was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Boise hospital.
The school district said it is barred from providing any details about the incident due to federal law.
“While the District cannot inform the public of actions taken to protect an individual student’s safety, it does not equate to a lack of action on our part,” the district’s statement reads.
Never miss a local story.
Information, including misinformation, is presently being circulated through social media regarding recent student and staff actions at Grace Jordan Elementary School. Please read our full message to parents. pic.twitter.com/RLuzUQocmY— Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) March 19, 2018
The district said it “aggressively and proactively” confronts bullying through its Bullying, Hazing and Harassment Policy procedures.
The statement was posted on the school district’s Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
Comments