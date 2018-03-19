Boise pastor charged with violating no-contact order

Saeed Abedini, the Boise minister held in an Iranian prison for nearly three years, was arrested by Boise Police on Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order.
Abedini, 37, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to online court records.
In February 2017, Abedini pleaded guilty in Ada County Magistrate Court to violating a restraining order taken out by his estranged wife, Naghmeh.
Saeed Abedini grew up in Iran and is a former Muslim who converted to Christianity in 2000, moved to Idaho with Naghmeh in 2005 and became a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen in 2010. For some time in Iran, he organized underground “house churches,” where groups of Christians worshiped.
On a 2009 family visit to Iran, Saeed was detained at the airport and he agreed to cease all house church activities. For the next few years, he traveled back and forth to Iran to build an orphanage. But he was detained again in July 2012 on charges of evangelizing and sentenced to eight years in prison. Saeed said he was imprisoned for “being a Christian and refusing to renounce my faith in Jesus Christ.”
He suffered internal injuries from beatings he endured and was denied medical care during his imprisonment in Iran.
Naghmeh Abedini brought nationwide attention to her husband’s plight in advocating for his release. Then-President Barack Obama met with her during a trip to Boise in 2015 and pledged his support. Three friends from North Carolina, including the Rev. Franklin Graham, also worked for Abedini’s release.
Naghmeh filed for legal separation from her husband the day he arrived back in Boise, five days after Saeed was released from the Rajai Shahr prison in a January 2016 prisoner exchange.
