Fred Meyer stores to phase out gun, ammunition sales

Fred Meyer announced Friday it would phase out the sale of guns and ammunition at its stores, a decision that comes shortly after it raised the minimum age to buy guns in its stores, according to KBOI-TV news.
Fred Meyer sells guns at 43 of its 133 stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
Fred Meyer said earlier this month that the company was raising the minimum age to buy guns to 21, adding to a list of retailers that took action after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to place restrictions on gun sales that exceed federal law.
Kroger, the company that owns Fred Meyer, has a statement on its website that says, “We stopped selling assault-style rifles in our Oregon, Washington and Idaho Fred Meyer stores several years ago and we will no longer accept any special-orders of these weapons in Alaska.”
In the Treasure Valley, only the Meridian store at 1850 E. Fairview Ave. sells both guns and ammunition.
The Boise store at 5230 W. Franklin Road sells ammunition, along with the Garden City store at 5425 W. Chinden Blvd. and the Nampa store at 50 2nd St. N. The stores at 3527 S. Federal Way and at 10751 W. Overland Road sell neither.
Fred Meyer reported Friday that the firearms category represents about $7 million annually of Fred Meyer’s revenue, and sales continue to decline.
