Hazing allegations shut down major fraternity at University of Idaho

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at the University of Idaho was closed by its national organization Tuesday and will not be allowed back on campus until at least 2022.
According to a statement released by the university, an investigation into “the chapter’s failure to abide by its national guidelines as well as safety and health violations” led to its closing.
Allegations include hazing, and the university said it is continuing to investigate the matter. Idaho’s SAE fraternity received a cease and desist order in December from the national office.
Students living in SAE housing must find new living arrangements by March 18. The chapter will be allowed back on campus as a dry facility in August 2022 and will be required to have a live-in adviser.
The frat’s closure comes on the heels of a December decision by the University of Idaho’s Greek student leadership council to place a self-imposed moratorium on all alcohol-related activities. The move was done as, “a response to the growing national crisis surrounding personal violence like hazing and sexual assault, as well as alcohol abuse.”
The alcohol moratorium was recently lifted for some chapters that have maintained conduct standards, the university said.
“We support the decision of SAE’s national office, and commend them for investigating a complaint and making this decision,” said Blaine Eckles, UI’s dean of students. “The well-being and safety of our students comes first at the University of Idaho and an investigation by the university into the alleged safety and behavior violations is underway.”
