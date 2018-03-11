Explosive growth continues to tax West Ada schools. These taxes would help pay for it.

Mountain View High School opened at capacity in 2003, with 1,801 students, and has had more than 2,200 students since then. It has 2,220 students this year. West Ada is asking for a $95 million bond (as well as a $14 million levy) in the March 13 election, which includes money for a new high school to ease overcrowding. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com