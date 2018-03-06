Idaho can no longer automatically bar trans people from altering birth certificates

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 72 Unruly woman pulled from Boise-bound flight Pause 117 Does Boise need a new midsized theater? 158 Is Boisean Maddie Zahm the next "American Idol"? 136 Connections between Boise and Bukavu are strong (and heartfelt) 109 Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building? 51 This beloved bookstore is closing its doors after 18 years 63 Downtown Boise grows up, and up, and up 60 Where do pets go when their owners are facing the end of life? 81 The ABCs of charter schools 104 Longtime Boise smokehouse demolished due to State Street construction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

As Katherine Boone, 18, recovered from the surgery that changed her into a female, she and her family talked about what they all went through. The New York Times

As Katherine Boone, 18, recovered from the surgery that changed her into a female, she and her family talked about what they all went through. The New York Times