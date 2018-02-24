For the first time in school history, the College of Idaho names co-presidents

The College of Idaho announced former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham as its new presidents Saturday. It is the first time in school history the office will be occupied by co-presidents.
Everett and Brigham take over for interim president Robert Hoover, who replaced Charlotte Borst in August 2017. Everett and Brigham will take office April 2.
The pair initially ran as individual candidates but later came together to form a team, something that “intrigued” the search committee, the school said in a release. Everett and Brigham were voted in unanimously.
“Both Doug and Jim were remarkable individual candidates with strong leadership skills and deep knowledge and love for the college,” Board of Trustees Chair Laura Turner said in a statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to be able to have this team lead us into the future.”
Everett served as the CEO for the Treasure Valley YMCA for more than 29 years. His accolades include being named the Idaho Statesman Distinguished Citizen of the Year and Big Brother of the Year. He also served as the school’s swim coach and on the Board of Trustees.
Brigham graduated from The College of Idaho in 1987 before receiving his MBA from Boise State. He became an employee owner of the TitleOne Corporation in 2008. Prior to that, he worked with the Washington Group International as treasurer, controller and eventually senior vice president for operations and maintenance.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
