Meridian spa co-owner arrested, accused of fondling clients during appointments

A Meridian spa co-owner was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony after he allegedly fondled a pair of clients’ breasts, Meridian police said.
Anthony Korrell, 50, is the co-owner of Revive Body Spa on North Locust Grove. Two separate alleged victims told police they were receiving facials from Korrell when he unexpectedly massaged their breasts. The victims said they feared further sexual assault.
Police believe there may be additional victims. If you have information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
