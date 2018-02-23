Local

Meridian spa co-owner arrested, accused of fondling clients during appointments

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

February 23, 2018 05:02 PM

A Meridian spa co-owner was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony after he allegedly fondled a pair of clients’ breasts, Meridian police said.

Anthony Korrell, 50, is the co-owner of Revive Body Spa on North Locust Grove. Two separate alleged victims told police they were receiving facials from Korrell when he unexpectedly massaged their breasts. The victims said they feared further sexual assault.

Police believe there may be additional victims. If you have information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What Idaho gun owners say about the Florida school shooting and gun rights

View More Video