Another endangered Boise icon is listed for sale, and the neighbors are worried

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:17 Healthy ice cream that's sold at the gym? Yes, whey. Pause 1:46 Idaho students take action on gun control, plan march 0:57 Watch Boise-based tech company Black Sage 'attack' the Capitol with drones 0:51 This is only a drill. Don't fear the swarm of drones 'attacking' the Capitol on Wednesday 1:48 New Costco planned for Meridian 0:59 This charter school offers art and connection with nature in their curriculum 0:46 This boy is excited to attend school for the first time 2:06 Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have" 1:13 Your sweat doesn't lie. These devices monitor alcohol in your body. Here's how. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Social worker and program coordinator Lindsay Klein offers a quick tour of the Marian Pritchett School for pregnant and parenting teens. The school, formerly a maternity hospital for unwed mothers, will get a new home in West Boise. The fate of the historic main building, built by the Salvation Army in 1921, is unknown. awebb@idahostatesman.com

Social worker and program coordinator Lindsay Klein offers a quick tour of the Marian Pritchett School for pregnant and parenting teens. The school, formerly a maternity hospital for unwed mothers, will get a new home in West Boise. The fate of the historic main building, built by the Salvation Army in 1921, is unknown. awebb@idahostatesman.com