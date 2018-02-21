Boise singer heads to Hollywood for her American Idol moment

OK, it’s a reality show, and that comes with a certain amount of restrictions and finagling to keep the results secret.
So, no spoilers for the upcoming season of “American Idol” — except we know that one young Boise woman was in Hollywood and has a chance to appear on the show.
Maddie Zahm, may or may not be in the show’s season opener on Sunday, March 11. But it’s clear she got her shot.
“Unfortunately at this time we aren’t able to confirm if Maddie’s audition will be featured in an episode, and when that might air, but can certainly keep you informed as that information gets locked,” says Katherine Taylor, a publicist for the show.
Here mother Elicia Schlegel Zahm posted on her Facebook page: “Well, the cat’s out of the bag. Maddie tried out for ‘American Idol’ this Season. Tune in March 11th to see how she did!”
Zahm also posted lots of pics on her Instagram page and is featured in an American Idol promotional video.
It tells a tip of her story. As a teenager she struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that causes a hormonal imbalance that can lead to extreme weight gain.
“Because of that, I lost my confidence to sing in front of people,” she says, but she discovered singing for people with autism brought her joy and confidence. She is now a music therapist working with people with autism and other disabilities.
The show will launch its first season on ABC after 15 years on Fox. The Fox Network dropped the show in 2016, due to slipping ratings, with a much hyped “final season.” Not so final, it seems. ABC struck a deal with AI’s production company FremantleMedia and will reboot the formula with judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry — and the original host Ryan Seacrest.
We reached out to her publicist and will continue to try for an interview before the show airs. Stay tuned.
