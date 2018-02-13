Meridian teacher arrested for alleged sexual battery of 17-year-old student

A Mountain View High School teacher was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery of a minor child after police discovered that the woman had sex with a 17-year-old male student.
Meridian police arrested Rebecca Mason-Cales, 26, of Boise, after the West Ada School District received an anonymous tip Tuesday. A quick investigation by police yielded evidence that Mason-Cales had been engaged in sexual contact with the student, police said. Police also established the sexual contact began in August 2017.
Mason-Cales was booked at the Ada County Jail on six counts of sexual battery of a minor child.
