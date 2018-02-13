Longtime Republican state legislator, redistricting co-chairwoman dies at 86

Longtime Idaho Republican legislator Dolores Crow, who represented Canyon County in Idaho’s House of Representatives for 24 years, has died. She was 86.
During her time in the Legislature, Crow served as chairwoman of the House Revenue and Taxation and Environmental Affairs committees. Crow also served as a commissioner on the Idaho Hispanic Commission and the Idaho Capitol Commission, as well as serving as a member of the Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council.
In an interview with Idaho Public Television in 2009, Crow said the Idaho Capitol Commission’s work to remodel the Statehouse is something residents can be proud of for the next 100 years.
“I kind of came in late, but oh my, to me it's such a privilege to be able to do this and kind of spin forward my time here in this building,” she said at the time. “It's just something I never dreamed of. I voted to put that into place, by the way, and that was fun, and to fund it, and how it was funded.”
Crow was appointed to the Idaho Redistricting Commission in 2011 by then House Speaker Lawerence Denney — an appointment that would eventually be mired in controversy as the commission’s work progressed.
Denney called for the commission’s cochairwoman’s resignation from the commission because he said Crow didn’t do enough to protect the Republican Party's interests. Crow vowed to remain on the commission to continue its work, and she ultimately did so.
"We did what we felt was good for the people of the state of Idaho,” she said in a 2012 Associated Press story. “That's what we swore we would do, and I believe in keeping my promise.”
Crow lived in Nampa, where she was active in her community and Crossroads Community Church in Nampa.
