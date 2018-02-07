North Idaho lawmaker resigns to focus on governor’s race

Democrat Rep. Paulette Jordan is stepping down from her legislative seat to focus on her campaign for governor.
“It has been my privilege to be elected by and to serve the people of the fifth district since 2014,” said Jordan in a news release Wednesday morning.
“My priority is my constituents and the people of Idaho. I cannot fairly serve my constituents and run for governor, therefore I am stepping down from my legislative seat. This is necessary to win the Democratic primary and to move toward victory in November. I’m all in for Idaho.”
Jordan, from Plummer, announced her intention to run for governor on December 7, 2017.
If elected, she will be the first Native American governor in the country and the first woman elected governor in Idaho.
Jordan faces Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff in the May Democratic primary.
Gov. Butch Otter will appoint a Democratic replacement to serve the remainder of Jordan’s term, which ends November.
Jordan served on the House Environment, Energy & Technology, Resources & Conservation and State Affairs committees.
According to her new release, Jordan’s campaign for governor is focused on “creating a future for children and families to grow and prosper — a future where all Idahoans receive a high quality public school education, have access to affordable healthcare and livable wages for families who want to enjoy the beauty Idaho has to offer, without the constant fear of how to make ends meet. An essential part of Jordan’s platform is to revitalize Idaho’s main streets and fix government to make it better, more efficient and more effective for all Idahoans.”
