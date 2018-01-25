Driver struck, killed 2 on sidewalk; ISP investigating as homicide

A motorist veered off of northbound U.S. Highway 95 in Fruitland Wednesday afternoon and struck two people on a sidewalk, according to Idaho State Police.
Both of the pedestrians died, and now the driver is facing possible felony charges, police said. The driver is in custody, and the crash is being investigated as a homicide.
“Initial indications are the individual purposely veered onto the northbound sidewalk, adjacent to the road, instantly killing two individuals walking on that sidewalk,” ISP spokesman Tim Marsano told The Argus Observer Thursday morning.
The names of the victims and the driver have not yet been released.
Fruitland is about 50 miles northwest of Boise. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. near milepost 64 on U.S. 95, which is in the area of a Shell station and Keithly Williams Seeds.
The pedestrians were walking north on the sidewalk.
No other information about the fatal crash was immediately available Thursday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
