Two bodies discovered in Nampa apartment; being investigated as homicide

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 06, 2018 01:38 PM

Two men were found dead in a Nampa apartment Saturday morning, according to police.

The men, who Nampa Police believe were in their late 20s or early 30s, were found in the 900 block of South Maple Street. Their identities have not yet been released.

The bodies were reported at 8:33 a.m.

Police said they do not believe the deaths indicate any danger to the public.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide, police said.

