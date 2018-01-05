Boise Police say they shot fugitive after he pointed gun at driver, himself

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed by Boise Police officers after they say he pointed a gun at a woman and himself when police pulled them over for a traffic stop.
Robert Cassidy Hansen, 27, died Thursday of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office indicated the wound was a perforated gunshot, meaning the bullet exited Hansen’s head. Officers Adam Crist and Kepa Zubizarreta, both 10-year veterans of the Boise Police Department, each fired one shot.
Hansen violated the terms of a prior release from prison in Twin Falls County and had been considered a fugitive since August, according to court records. Hansen failed to maintain contact with his parole officer, according to Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray.
In 2011, Hansen was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death, aggravated driving under the influence and domestic assault or battery. Hansen’s blood-alcohol content was reportedly almost three times over the legal limit when he struck a then-20-year-old on a motorcycle with his SUV and fled, according to the Times-News.
Never miss a local story.
During Thursday night’s confrontation, Hansen was sitting in the back seat while a woman familiar to him drove the vehicle. Hansen showed officers a gun and pointed it at the female driver and at himself, according to police.
He refused to obey commands to put the weapon away, creating a threat to the driver and nearby civilians, police said.
“The suspect and the driver were in a very confined space in the vehicle and the suspect was pointing the weapon at the female driver and at himself, putting the driver in extreme danger,” according to a Boise Police press release. “Officers shut down traffic around the scene and gave multiple commands to the suspect.”
The car, a white four-door Cadillac, was initially pulled over for a routine traffic stop at around 8 p.m. near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue, Boise Police said. Police said the car had a canceled registration. The incident is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force lead by Idaho State Police.
Hansen was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m., the coroner’s office said.
Crist was awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor, one of Idaho’s highest honors for law enforcement, for his aid that saved a woman’s life during an active shooter situation in 2010 in Boise.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments