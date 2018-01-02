With 13 deaths, Idaho officials say this flu season is the worst they’ve seen in 7 years

More Videos

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Pause
Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 3:23

Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables

CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu 2:34

CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:23

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference?

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:31

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:26

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting 3:33

Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

  • CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu

    This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows actions that you can take at colleges and universities to help protect yourself and others from getting sick. Non pharmaceutical Interventions or NPIs are actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like flu.

This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows actions that you can take at colleges and universities to help protect yourself and others from getting sick. Non pharmaceutical Interventions or NPIs are actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like flu. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows actions that you can take at colleges and universities to help protect yourself and others from getting sick. Non pharmaceutical Interventions or NPIs are actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like flu. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Local

With 13 deaths, Idaho officials say this flu season is the worst they’ve seen in 7 years

By Christina Lords

clords@idahostatesman.com

January 02, 2018 04:19 PM

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has received five new reports in one week of Idahoans who died from an influenza-related illness, bringing the season total to 13 deaths.

Idaho health officials have seen more influenza-related deaths at this point in the season than in the same timeframe in the previous seven seasons, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Everyone over six months of age is recommended to get the flu vaccine, unless they have medical reasons to avoid it. Health officials said in the release that it is not too late to get the flu vaccination.

The predominant strain circulating in Idaho is influenza A(H3), but influenza A(H1N1) and influenza B also have been detected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last flu season, 72 people were reported to have died from flu-related illnesses in Idaho, which far exceeded the annual average of 23 deaths during each season from 2009-10 through 2015-16. The first reported influenza-related death last season occurred in December.

Besides getting the flu vaccine, everyday actions to stop the spread of influenza include:

  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing to prevent infecting other people. Avoid people who appear to be sick.
  • Stay home from work or school when you’re sick so you don’t infect others.
  • Wash your hands frequently, especially after being out in the public. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth until you have washed your hands.
  • Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods and take part in physical activity to stay healthy.

Every year, influenza contributes to an estimated 36,000 deaths in the United States, along with more than 200,000 hospitalizations.

For information about influenza, visit http://www.cdc.gov/flu or http://flu.idaho.gov.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 5:00

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Pause
Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 3:23

Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables

CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu 2:34

CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:23

Idaho vs. California: What's the difference?

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 2:31

Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:26

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 1:17

Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting 3:33

Adventure writer explains why sexual harassment is common in outfitting

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

  • Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

    Police are looking for a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper, as captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress.

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

View More Video