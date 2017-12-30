A man’s body was found Saturday afternoon about 100 yards east of the Boise Diversion Dam, authorities said.
Local

Body found along Greenbelt near Diversion Dam

By David Staats

dstaats@idahostatesman.com

December 30, 2017 07:28 PM

Kayakers found a man’s body Saturday along the Greenbelt near the Boise Diversion Dam off Idaho 21, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found about 2:45 pm. about 100 yards east of the historic dam, where the New York Canal begins.

“It appears the man had been deceased for several days,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. “Detectives found no obvious signs of foul play.”

The man’s personal belongings were found along the Greenbelt nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives were investigating.

