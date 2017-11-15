Watch this Idahoan reel in a monster rainbow trout on the Boise River

A Boise man is “still in shock” after after reeling in a massive rainbow trout on the Boise River on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Waidelich’s wife, Bambi, shared photos of the fish and videos of Jason hauling it in with the Southwest Idaho Fishing Facebook group.

“That thing has more meat than the antelope I shot. Wow,” wrote one commenter.

“I catch a lot of trout and I’ve never seen one even close to that one,” said another.

Their awe was nothing compared to Jason’s, though. In one video posted to the group, Bambi can be heard from behind the camera as the fish flops into the shallows.

“Oh. My. God. That’s not a steelhead, is it?” she asks.

“Whatever it is, it’s a record fish. Look at this,” Jason replies, jogging up the riverbank with the monster catch in-hand.

Bambi said the fish officially weighed in a 19.25 pounds and was 32 inches long and 23 inches in girth. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game website lists the state record for rainbow trout as 20 pounds, 34.25 inches long and 22.25 inches in girth caught by angler Michelle Larsen-Williams in July of 2009 in the Snake River. Records for the Boise River weren’t immediately available.

Bambi said she and her husband have submitted all the documentation to try for a record regardless.

“We didn’t even think about it being a record fish until an hour after he caught it,” she said.

Jason reeled in the whopping catch on a Fenwick ultralight pole with “a little Okuma reel” and a 4-pound Spiderwire Ultimate mono line.

As for the fate of the fish? It will make a nice smoked trout, Bambi said.