  • Meet a real-life storm trooper from Middleton

    Casey Riley, of Middleton, is a biker scout with the 501st Legion Timberline Garrison Star Wars costuming organization. Watch a video of Riley, his family and other members of the 501st at the premiere of Star Wars Episode VII in 2015.

Casey Riley, of Middleton, is a biker scout with the 501st Legion Timberline Garrison Star Wars costuming organization. Watch a video of Riley, his family and other members of the 501st at the premiere of Star Wars Episode VII in 2015.
Local

Another new trio of Star Wars films is coming to a galaxy not-so-far-away from you

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

November 09, 2017 4:36 PM

No Skywalkers? No problem.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that a new trilogy of Star Wars films will be making its way to theaters sometime in the future. No official dates were announced in a press release on the official Star Wars website.

Rian Johnson, director of the upcoming film “The Last Jedi,” will create the trilogy and will write and direct the first installment.

Perhaps more surprising than the news of a new trilogy itself is that the movies will not be related to the Skywalker family and will instead focus on “new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored,” according to a press release.

Does that mean there will be Ewoks? Wookies? Porgs? No one knows for sure.

“We all loved working with Rian on ‘The Last Jedi,’” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft ‘The Last Jedi’ from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson’s trilogy will be the fourth in the Star Wars universe. The first three movies in the franchise were released between 1977 and 1983. The second trilogy of prequels was released between 1999 and 2005. The current trilogy began in 2015 with “The Force Awakens,” which will be followed by the second installment, “The Last Jedi,” on Dec. 15. The third movie will be released in 2019.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” a spin-off in the franchise, was released in 2016. A movie centered on Han Solo is set to be released in 2019.

Social media was a combination of excited, skeptical and downright surprised with the news.

That wasn’t the only Star Wars news on Thursday. Variety also reports that a live-action television series is set to air on Disney’s upcoming streaming service set to launch by 2019.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

