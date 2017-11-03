Dean Hilde.
Dean Hilde. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com
Dean Hilde. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Local

Boise man, longtime pilot, dies in Owyhee County plane crash

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

November 03, 2017 5:12 PM

A Boise pilot died Friday in an Owyhee County plane crash.

The crash, which occurred about 9:15 a.m., killed Dean Hilde, 56, an experienced recreational pilot, and injured a passenger, Gerald Bublitz, 42, of Boise, according to Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant. Bublitz was transported by air ambulance with a serious injury.

They were riding in a single-engine Piper PA18 Super Cub private plane about 25 miles outside Murphy, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. They were near Flint Creek Road, according to Grant.

In July 2016, the Idaho Statesman interviewed Hilde, who said he was an Alaskan bush pilot for most of his adult life, working as a hunting guide and spotting for fishing crews.

The Statesman’s article came as Hilde was trying to get approval from the Ada County Commission to use a ridge north of the Table Rock Recreation area as a primitive airstrip.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Friday’s crash.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

    Eugene Fidell, Bowe Bergdahl's civilian attorney, speaks to reporters Nov. 3, 2017, after Bergdahl's sentencing by a military judge. Bergdahl, of Hailey, will receive a dishonorable discharge, was reduced in rank and must forfeit some pay, but will not have to serve prison time.

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements 2:16

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements
Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars 1:02

Celebrate Mexico’s Day of the Dead in Boise with face painting and altars
ISP trooper helps save a man's life 2:00

ISP trooper helps save a man's life

View More Video