Boise man, longtime pilot, dies in Owyhee County plane crash

Bowe Bergdahl attorney reacts to sentencing, again criticizes Trump statements

Eugene Fidell, Bowe Bergdahl's civilian attorney, speaks to reporters Nov. 3, 2017, after Bergdahl's sentencing by a military judge. Bergdahl, of Hailey, will receive a dishonorable discharge, was reduced in rank and must forfeit some pay, but will not have to serve prison time.