Boise man, longtime pilot, dies in Owyhee County plane crash

A Boise pilot died Friday in an Owyhee County plane crash.
The crash, which occurred about 9:15 a.m., killed Dean Hilde, 56, an experienced recreational pilot, and injured a passenger, Gerald Bublitz, 42, of Boise, according to Owyhee County Sheriff Perry Grant. Bublitz was transported by air ambulance with a serious injury.
They were riding in a single-engine Piper PA18 Super Cub private plane about 25 miles outside Murphy, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. They were near Flint Creek Road, according to Grant.
In July 2016, the Idaho Statesman interviewed Hilde, who said he was an Alaskan bush pilot for most of his adult life, working as a hunting guide and spotting for fishing crews.
The Statesman’s article came as Hilde was trying to get approval from the Ada County Commission to use a ridge north of the Table Rock Recreation area as a primitive airstrip.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Friday’s crash.
