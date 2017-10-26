A corn maze with Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde? CNN gobbles up Valley attraction

Even CNN is aware of the good things that are happening in the Treasure Valley. But you better move fast if you want in on this particular action.
The news giant posted a video of Meridian’s Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival maze to its travel section on Oct. 23. Why? Because this year’s maze theme is pretty amazing: Pac-Man.
Yes, the classic video game that dropped in 1980 is gracing 18 acres of Farmstead’s cornfields in the form of Pac-MAiZE. For $12.26 you can walk through and do your best imitation of Pac-Man chasing ghosts and eating fruit. It’s still open Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Though they do not release exact numbers, Jim Lowe of The Farmstead told the Statesman that tens of thousands of people have ventured through the maze.
Previous Farmstead themes have included Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and the Boise State Broncos.
The Farmstead festival is one of several corn mazes gracing Idaho for the next few days. Jeremy’s Pumpkins (Star), Linder Farms (Meridian), Twin Oaks Farms (Eagle) and Queys Maze (Mountain Home) are a few other options available for your pumpkin picking and maze-going pleasure.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
