Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

    The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival's Pac-Man maze has attracted the attention of media giant CNN, who featured a video of the 18-acre maze on its website Monday. Here is some drone footage of the maze in its entirety, courtesy of The Farmstead.

Local

A corn maze with Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde? CNN gobbles up Valley attraction

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 26, 2017 5:25 PM

Even CNN is aware of the good things that are happening in the Treasure Valley. But you better move fast if you want in on this particular action.

The news giant posted a video of Meridian’s Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival maze to its travel section on Oct. 23. Why? Because this year’s maze theme is pretty amazing: Pac-Man.

Yes, the classic video game that dropped in 1980 is gracing 18 acres of Farmstead’s cornfields in the form of Pac-MAiZE. For $12.26 you can walk through and do your best imitation of Pac-Man chasing ghosts and eating fruit. It’s still open Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Though they do not release exact numbers, Jim Lowe of The Farmstead told the Statesman that tens of thousands of people have ventured through the maze.

Previous Farmstead themes have included Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and the Boise State Broncos.

The Farmstead festival is one of several corn mazes gracing Idaho for the next few days. Jeremy’s Pumpkins (Star), Linder Farms (Meridian), Twin Oaks Farms (Eagle) and Queys Maze (Mountain Home) are a few other options available for your pumpkin picking and maze-going pleasure.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

This Pac-Man corn maze in Meridian caught CNN's attention

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

    David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design who has overseen the health of Boise's 104-year-old, 98-foot tall sequoia, paid a visit Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 to see how the tree is doing. Last spring the sequoia was moved from it's spot at St. Luke's hospital in Boise to a new location at Fort Boise Park.

