Longtime bishop of Catholic Diocese of Boise passes away at 78

The Most Rev. Michael P. Driscoll, who served as the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise for 15 years, died Tuesday of natural causes at the age of 78, the diocese announced in a statement.
Driscoll was born in Long Beach, California, and was ordained in 1965. Pope John Paul II appointed him the seventh bishop of Boise on Jan. 19, 1999. He held that position until he retired in 2014.
“Upon my first visit to the diocese, I soon realized that Bishop Driscoll was a pastoral and compassionate shepherd to the people and his priests by the manner in which he passed the leadership of the diocese on to me,” said Peter Christensen, who took over as bishop after Dricoll left. “His love for this diocese was evident not only in his words, but also by his pastoral care for all. He was truly a gentle and kind man.”
