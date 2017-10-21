A police car flashes its lights.
A police car flashes its lights. Highway Patrol Images
A police car flashes its lights. Highway Patrol Images

Local

Suspect in overnight rape in Boise found dead in vehicle

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 21, 2017 12:46 PM

The suspect of a reported rape that occurred overnight in Boise was found dead early Saturday morning from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Boise Police Department responded to a report of a rape in the area of Compass Drive and Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. The suspect, who was believed to be armed, had left the scene by the time authorities arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim and suspect knew each other, Boise police said.

At around 4:15 a.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s near North Stone Creek Way and Hill Road. The suspect fled when approached by police. Police did not follow the man.

Police found the vehicle once again on the 3700 block of North Stone Creek Way, where authorities discovered the suspect dead. His identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner once notifications have been made.

The investigations into the reported rape and death of the suspect are ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

    Brett Clancy, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive Meridian, gives Victoria Williams a car for free. Williams has worked hard as a single mother since she got out of jail.

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs
Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding 0:31

Thanks to hospital staff, sick BSU football great got to see his daughter's wedding

View More Video