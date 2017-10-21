Suspect in overnight rape in Boise found dead in vehicle

The suspect of a reported rape that occurred overnight in Boise was found dead early Saturday morning from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Boise Police Department responded to a report of a rape in the area of Compass Drive and Hill Road at around 1:50 a.m. The suspect, who was believed to be armed, had left the scene by the time authorities arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim and suspect knew each other, Boise police said.
At around 4:15 a.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s near North Stone Creek Way and Hill Road. The suspect fled when approached by police. Police did not follow the man.
Police found the vehicle once again on the 3700 block of North Stone Creek Way, where authorities discovered the suspect dead. His identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner once notifications have been made.
The investigations into the reported rape and death of the suspect are ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
