October 19, 2017 3:31 PM

At least 10 Boise businesses were vandalized overnight. Have you seen the suspects’ car?

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

The Boise Police Department says at least 10 businesses and 20 windows were damaged in two areas near State Street with what appears to be BB gun fire.

Police began receiving reports of vandalism and malicious damage to property at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said windows in the area of 1st and State streets were being randomly shot at from inside a vehicle.

Authorities received more calls later that night from the 5000 block of State Street, where officers discovered more damage. Police believe there could be more affected businesses who not yet filed reports.

The suspects were driving a blue or dark green Ford Explorer or Chevrolet SUV with no rear license plate. They were still at large Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

