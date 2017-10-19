At least 10 Boise businesses were vandalized overnight. Have you seen the suspects’ car?

1:28 Watch 5,500 LEGO pieces become a model of the Meridian Idaho Temple Pause

0:49 Meridian council Seat 4: Candidate Dom Gelsomino

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

4:17 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays

4:05 Boise State CB/PR Avery Williams

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

0:52 Idaho rape survivor speaks out on support for crime victims