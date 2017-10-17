A police car flashes its lights.
A police car flashes its lights. Highway Patrol Images
Local

Motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Gowen Road leaves one dead Tuesday

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 17, 2017 8:02 PM

A motorcycle driver was killed Tuesday evening after a collision with a vehicle on Gowen Road.

The motorcycle driver, whose identity has not been released, was headed west on Gowen near Federal Way, according to the Boise Police Department. The other vehicle was getting ready to merge onto the westbound I-84 ramp when the two collided. Police arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the car was not injured, police said.

Detectives and a crash reconstruction team are investigating.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

