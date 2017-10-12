‘I didn’t have anything to protect myself with.’ Middleton man recounts recent dog attack

More Videos 0:04 Thunderbirds arrive in Boise Pause 0:49 'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 4:02 Boise State lineman Garrett Larson says teammates helped him make transition to center 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'I'm lucky it wasn't worse. Because I had no way of protecting.' George Davis, 78, of Middleton, said he was sitting on his porch Monday evening when a pair of dogs charged and attacked him. The dogs' owner was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vicious dogs at large George Davis, 78, of Middleton, said he was sitting on his porch Monday evening when a pair of dogs charged and attacked him. The dogs' owner was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vicious dogs at large

