‘I didn’t have anything to protect myself with.’ Middleton man recounts recent dog attack

All things considered, George Davis believes things could have been worse.
The 78-year-old Middleton resident said he was sitting on his porch Monday evening watching the sunset when he saw a pair of dogs across the street – without an owner in sight. The dogs charged toward him, Davis said.
He remained still in hope that the dogs, leashes attached, would slow down. That didn’t work – the dogs jumped on him and began attacking, he said.
Davis said the dogs were “hefty” and weighed an estimated 60 pounds each.
“They knocked me off the stoop out there,” Davis said. “Usually dogs don’t charge you for nothing. But they sure did.”
Davis doesn’t remember exactly how long the attack lasted. He does know, however, that after kicking them off, one came back and bit him under his right arm, leading to a deep wound with fairly significant bleeding. He was also bitten on his left wrist and on his hand.
“I had no way to protect myself,” Davis said. “At one point, I tried to grab a leash.”
After the dog attacked his underarm, the two dogs ran off, Davis said. There are still blood spatters where the attack took place.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” Davis said. “I thought it might get worse.”
Davis said he went inside and tried to stop the bleeding. He then drove himself to West Valley Emergency Room, where he received stitches under his right arm and on his left wrist. He also had significant bruising.
The owner of the dogs, whose name has not been released, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of vicious dogs at large. Middleton Police Chief Alan Takeuchi told the Statesman that, to their knowledge, the owner did not have previous troubles with her dogs and the dogs were not from Davis’ neighborhood.
The dogs will be quarantined for 10 days.
“Middleton does have ordinances for dogs at large,” Takeuchi said. “They have to be under control by leash or harness.”
