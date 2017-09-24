Here’s your chance to swim through some off-limits Boise ponds

More Videos 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home Pause 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 1:44 Why do they introduce teenagers to pheasant hunting? 1:11 Gov. Otter promotes a new general for the Idaho Army National Guard 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's a glimpse of the sturgeon swimming at Boise's "hidden gem" The ponds at Boise's MK Nature Center are off-limits for people, but Boisean and underwater photographer Alex Lindbloom had the chance to explore them in September. Here's what made him want to check them out. The ponds at Boise's MK Nature Center are off-limits for people, but Boisean and underwater photographer Alex Lindbloom had the chance to explore them in September. Here's what made him want to check them out. Nicole Blanchard and Alex Lindbloom alexlindbloom.com

The ponds at Boise's MK Nature Center are off-limits for people, but Boisean and underwater photographer Alex Lindbloom had the chance to explore them in September. Here's what made him want to check them out. Nicole Blanchard and Alex Lindbloom alexlindbloom.com