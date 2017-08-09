"There's detailers who have been around forever," says Steve Thompson, owner of Detail Doctors. "They'll never touch half the cars we're touching in this collection." His company is detailing the 59 cars from the collection of Cal Phillips, a car collector who clearly loved his cars. The collection will be auctioned at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, and Thompson is getting the cars ready. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Do you drool over old cars? Get a napkin — and your auction number

By Katherine Jones

kjones@idahostatesman.com

August 09, 2017 5:50 AM

The tires have been pumped, the engines checked, they’ve got new gas. They’ve been washed and polished inside and out. Now 59 classic cars, from a 1919 Model T to a 1976 Porsche — and cars from the decades in between — are ready to be auctioned.

The collection represents 20 years of labor and love by Cal Phillips of Paul, Idaho, who bought and fixed cars in his retirement. He loved cars of all kinds, so what makes this collection unusual is the variety of cars, from Mustangs and vintage pickups to muscle cars and Mercedes, Porsches and a Bentley.

The mechanic is getting them revved up for classic car auction in Nampa

It's Dave Ioset's job to get the engines running — or find out why they won't — as Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho gets ready to auction 59 classic cars from the collection of Cal Phillips. The cars range from a 1919 Model T to a 1976 Porsche as well as the decades in between.

Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

"There's detailers who have been around forever," says Steve Thompson, owner of Detail Doctor. "They'll never touch half the cars we're touching in this collection."

Phillips died in 2013, and the family is selling his collection. Bidding starts online at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho before the final live auction on Aug. 26 in Nampa. The auction is attracting national attention.

Idahoan's classic car collection ready to roll to auction.

Callan Phillips, of Paul, Idaho, spent 20 years restoring classic cars, vintage trucks and sedans. He died in 2013, and it's time for his family to sell the collection. The eclectic and well-cared for vehicles will be at auction at the end of August.

Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman

Cal Phillips’ classic car collection auction

▪ Preview: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

▪ Auction: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

▪ Preview and auction at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, 3323 Port St., Nampa.

▪ View and bid online at http://daaid.autoremarketers.com

Putting the shine on Idaho classic car collection

