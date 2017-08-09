Do you drool over old cars? Get a napkin — and your auction number

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Putting the shine on Idaho classic car collection Pause 1:02 The mechanic is getting them revved up for classic car auction in Nampa 2:01 Most masks won't protect against wildfire smoke, Boise pulmonologist says 2:06 Idahoan's classic car collection ready to roll to auction. 2:02 These Idaho authors give new meaning to "brain food" with recipes meant to ward off Alzheimer's 1:48 New townhouses sell fast as people seek urban living in Downtown Boise 1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life. 0:10 Christopher Bohnenkamp enters U.S. District Court 3:05 'Something clicked' to push Boise State's Sam Whitney to work hard 2:35 The moon's role in a solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email "There's detailers who have been around forever," says Steve Thompson, owner of Detail Doctors. "They'll never touch half the cars we're touching in this collection." His company is detailing the 59 cars from the collection of Cal Phillips, a car collector who clearly loved his cars. The collection will be auctioned at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, and Thompson is getting the cars ready. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

"There's detailers who have been around forever," says Steve Thompson, owner of Detail Doctors. "They'll never touch half the cars we're touching in this collection." His company is detailing the 59 cars from the collection of Cal Phillips, a car collector who clearly loved his cars. The collection will be auctioned at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho, and Thompson is getting the cars ready. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com