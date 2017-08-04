Caldwell prostitution sting leads to five arrests

Caldwell Police arrested five men Thursday on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute during a sting operation.
The five men arrested in Caldwell included Samuel McCartney, 39, John Brinkley, 35, Dakota Sellards, 19, Francis Dionne, and John Palm, 74.
A first-time conviction for soliciting a prostitute is a misdemeanor crime.
Brinkley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCartney also faces a charge for driving without privileges.
