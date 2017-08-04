John Brinkley
Caldwell prostitution sting leads to five arrests

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

August 04, 2017 8:50 PM

Caldwell Police arrested five men Thursday on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute during a sting operation.

The five men arrested in Caldwell included Samuel McCartney, 39, John Brinkley, 35, Dakota Sellards, 19, Francis Dionne, and John Palm, 74.

A first-time conviction for soliciting a prostitute is a misdemeanor crime.

Brinkley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCartney also faces a charge for driving without privileges.

