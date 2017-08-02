Local

SUV catches fire in Garden City, ammunition in console explodes

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

August 02, 2017 3:01 PM

An SUV parked outside a town home Tuesday evening caught fire in Garden City, causing an explosion when ammunition inside the vehicle ignited.

Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson said the vehicle caught fire around 8:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Cobber Lane for an unknown reason. When the fire reached a loaded handgun in the center console of the vehicle, the ammunition exploded.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and there were no injuries. Jackson said that by the time firefighters arrived on scene, the ammunition had already exploded and no one was endangered.

There have been no charges filed in the fire and the vehicle was a total loss.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

