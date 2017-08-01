Man jumps from bridge, injuring woman floating below on Boise River

When a 19-year-old woman set out to float the Boise River on Sunday, she ended up hospitalized after a man jumped from the Baybrook bridge, reportedly landing feet-first onto her abdomen.
Ada County dispatch received the report at 7:39 p.m. and authorities responded to East Parkcenter Boulevard and Baybrook Court.
The victim was already out of the water when authorities arrived, according to Boise Police. She was taken to a local hospital and no charges have been filed against the jumper, who hasn’t been identified.
It is illegal to jump from or throw or drop any object, including a person, from any bridge, tree or other landscape feature into the Boise River within 50 feet of any boater, floater, rafter or tuber. If cited, the crime is an infraction in city code, punishable by a fine of up to $100.
Police did not name the floater injured. But a GoFundMe page describing the incident in detail identifies her as Cienna Cook. According to that page, Cook suffered internal bleeding.
A spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center said Cook was in fair condition on Tuesday.
