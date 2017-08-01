Man jumps from bridge, injuring woman floating below on Boise River

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Why you see toys and a bubble machine in Zoo Boise's exhibits Pause 1:17 Hot weather puts kids, pets in peril 0:10 Jumping season on Boise bridges 1:34 Look up, look down: Printmakers hunt for Boise history 1:09 Eagle historical home built during Great Depression might be demolished 5:52 Students, parents protest dismissal of Nampa coach 1:56 How to protect your family from potential dangers of lead poisoning 2:16 Boise Basques honor their patron saint with dancing on the altar 1:45 This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise 3:25 A trip through Downtown Boise's old bike lanes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email With floating season finally under way, it is jumping season on bridges over the Boise River. This was recorded on the bridge on Warm Springs Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. On Sunday, a floater on the Boise River was severely injured when a man jumped off a bridge, landing on top of her. The boy jumping in this video is not the suspect in Sunday's case. Joe Jaszewski

With floating season finally under way, it is jumping season on bridges over the Boise River. This was recorded on the bridge on Warm Springs Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. On Sunday, a floater on the Boise River was severely injured when a man jumped off a bridge, landing on top of her. The boy jumping in this video is not the suspect in Sunday's case. Joe Jaszewski