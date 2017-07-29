‘Hostile gunman’ killed in Owyhee County after exchanging gunfire with police

A “hostile gunman” was shot and killed by law enforcement in Owyhee County early Saturday morning after fleeing police and exchanging gunfire with them, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
According to the release, Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were performing a welfare check on a man’s home around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the man responded with gunfire. It wasn’t immediately clear why deputies were at his home or what prompted the gunfire.
The man, later identified as 48-year-old Dennis W. Robinson, fled in a vehicle, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that stretched into the Owyhee Mountains. Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Owyhee County officials requested backup from agencies, including Nampa and Caldwell police departments, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police.
Around that same time, the suspect’s vehicle crashed on Hardtrigger Road in Owyhee County, though it’s not clear what caused the wreck. After his vehicle stopped, the man started a standoff with law enforcement, firing on them intermittently.
He was shot and killed by officers around 6:40 a.m. No other details were immediately available.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments