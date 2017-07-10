Wind-whipped wildfire grows to 40,000 acres, closes Bruneau dunes state park

A red flag warning is in effect, and recreationists and others are asked to use extreme caution in the area southeast of Bruneau, where the Loveridge Fire started Sunday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Monday.
The fire has burned into Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park, and the park is closed, fire information officer Kelsey Brizendine said. The park was evacuated Sunday night, an Owyhee County Sheriff’s dispatcher said.
“With high winds, very hot and very dry conditions, the potential for this fire to grow rapidly is extreme," Brizendine said.
Structures are threatened, Brizendine said, but no damage to structures had been reported by late morning. A Bruneau fire truck is protecting a couple of homes in the area, an Owyhee County dispatcher said.
Traffic on Idaho 78 through the fire area is being restricted to ensure the safety of the firefighters and the public, the BLM reports.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but lightning was reported in the area Sunday, Brizendine said. A fire investigator is on scene, the BLM reported at 10 a.m.
The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday about eight miles southeast of Bruneau, and by 8 p.m. the BLM measured the blaze at 4,000 acres.
#LoveridgeFire is burning 8 miles SE of Bruneau. 4,000 acres and running. #BLMBODFire, and #BLMTFDFire resources on scene.— BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 10, 2017
High winds Sunday spurred the fire’s rapid growth through grass and brush, Brizendine said. And although the winds eased overnight, 20 mph gusts are expected Monday afternoon. Winds are driving the fire to the northwest, the BLM reports.
“That’s going to cause some heartache,” she said.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday there were nine fire engines on the scene from Boise and Twin Falls BLM, plus two dozers and two water tenders. Aircraft helping fight the fire include heavy air tankers, single-engine air tankers and helicopters, on-scene fire information officer Jennifer Myslivy said. More firefighting resources have been requested.
A second, smaller fire in the Twin Falls BLM District was sparked by lightning Sunday about five miles south of Shoshone, the BLM reports. The 2,000 acre Antelope Fire is expected to be contained around 8 p.m. Monday and controlled by Tuesday evening, according to a news release.
