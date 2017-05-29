Hunter mauled by bear in Boise County expected to survive injuries

A 43-year-old hunter was attacked by a black bear after it was wounded by another hunter near dusk Sunday, according to Idaho Department of Fish and Game and a local official.
Boise County resident Marvin Jennings was taken by air ambulance to a Boise hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.
A call for help came in at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, from the Clear Creek Estates subdivision, according to Boise County dispatch. The subdivision is west of Idaho 21, northeast of Boise.
Jennings was bear hunting with his uncle when the attack occurred. The uncle shot and wounded the bear, who was feeding on bait that the hunters had put out.
The men thought the bear was dead, so Jennings went to check on it. The bear then attacked him, and they rolled down a hill. The bear bit Jennings on the left arm and leg. He used a handgun to shoot the bear in the head, and the uncle also shot the bear, according to one of the rescue personnel who responded.
Fish and Game staff interviewed Jennings and his uncle at the hospital. They also did interviews near the attack site and examined the bear. Examination of the bear’s teeth revealed that he was a healthy but old bear.
