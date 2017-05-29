Car strikes Boise police officer's SUV on I-84 in Meridian, sending two to hospital

The eastbound lanes of the Interstate 84 were partially blocked after a Boise police officer was involved in a crash near milepost 44 in Meridian.
According to the Idaho State Police:
On Sunday evening, an item fell out of the back of a 1991 Chevrolet pickup driven by Tony D. Meyer, 45, of Hansen. Boise officer Ty Clark was behind Meyer in a 2015 Ford Explorer. Clark activated his emergency lights and slowed to a near-stop.
Brayan D. Velez Alvarez, 23, of Boise, who was driving behind Clark in a 2007 Mazda MZ3, then struck the rear of Clark’s Explorer.
The accident injured Velez Alvarez’s passenger, Stacy R. Velez, 28, of Boise. An ambulance took Velez to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. Clark was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Clark’s and Velez’s conditions were not available Monday.
Everyone in all vehicles wore seat belts.
